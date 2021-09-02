 Skip to main content
Cumberland County offering free flu shot clinics through November
Cumberland County on Thursday announced free walk-up and drive-thru flu shot clinics for October and November.

Drive-thru clinics are for those 9 years and older, and the walk-up clinics are for 6 months and older. All clinics are free, and no insurance is required.

Drive-thru clinics:

  • Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Upper Deerfield Fire Hall, 69 Cornwall Drive, Bridgeton.
  • Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Inspira EMS Building, 600 Cedar Street, Millville.

Walk-up clinics:

  • Oct. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m., at West Park Drive United Methodist Church, 625 Shiloh Pike, Bridgeton.
  • Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Trinity Church, 100 S. 2nd Street, Millville.
  • Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Riverview East Building, 200 Riverside Drive, Millville.
  • Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Salvation Army, 29 West Commerce Street, Bridgeton.

Completed consent forms are required at drive-thru clinics. They are available at the Cumberland County Department of Health building at 309 Buck Street, Millville or by visiting ccdoh.org.

For more information, call the Cumberland County Department of Health at 856-327-7602, email concerns@ccdoh.org, or my going to ccdoh.org.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

