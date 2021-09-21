Cumberland County names interim jail overseer

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously appointed retired State Police Capt. Stanley B. Field to serve as interim jail operations director for the county.
Field currently serves as the county’s chief information security officer and will oversee jail operations while a search is conducted for a new warden.
Previous Warden Charles Warren resigned Monday, just before a hearing with a federal judge in a lawsuit by inmates who allege the jail is not protecting them from COVID-19.
“We will conduct a thorough national search for a new warden with the experience to both manage the existing jail and implement our plan to house detainees in other correctional facilities,” Commissioner Director Joseph Derella said in a news release. “Despite the repeated legal attempts to derail our plan to save our taxpayers $8 million to $10 million the first year and millions thereafter by outsourcing correctional services to Atlantic County and other surrounding counties, we are confident that we will be in a position to begin implementing our common sense jail solution in the near future.”
Said Deputy Director Darlene Barber, “The next warden will need the skills to manage transportation and videoconferencing resources that shared correctional facilities require.”
According to a bio provided by the county, as chief information security officer, Field is responsible for disseminating security alerts, maintaining information security documentation, assisting with information security audits of hardware and procedures, and maintaining communication with appropriate personnel regarding information security needs and problems.
Field served for 25 years with the State Police. He has an extensive background in cybersecurity, network security, computer forensic science, interview techniques, nonconfrontational interviews, analytics investigations, general investigations and training, according to the county. He also oversaw more than 100 investigators and civilian personnel.
He has a bachelor's degree in pure mathematics from Rutgers University, according to the county, and a master's degree in administration from Seton Hall University.
