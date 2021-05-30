Cumberland County mass shooting reignites gun control debate

“While Gov. Murphy and Congress surround themselves with armed guards and walls, they simultaneously empower criminals by making everyone in N.J. defenseless,” a representative from the New Jersey Second Amendment Society said in a Tuesday email.

The representative did not respond to a question regarding potential solutions to decrease the frequency of shootings, though they went on to say, “At Gov. Murphy’s morning press conference it was stated one of the arrested alleged gunman was illegally possessing a firearm and charged with several felonies. 2C:39-4 and 2C:39-7 already prohibits all gun possessions by criminals and those with criminal intent. There are dozens of other State and Federal gun laws they also violated. It is appalling and disingenuous that Gov. Murphy and Congress believe another law would have prevented this disgusting act.”

The Rev. Robert Moore, executive director of the gun reform advocacy group Coalition for Peace Action, agrees with the governor that the state and country should have tighter gun laws.

Moore also showed his support for “several of the bills (Murphy) mentioned, like microstamping bullets so ones that are used in crimes can be traced to the purchaser,” he said, “and closing major loopholes on obtaining a gun, like the ability to get them at gun shows and online without a background check.”