Cumberland County mare 1st NJ case of eastern equine encephalitis of 2021

A 7-year-old mare in Cumberland County was the first reported case of eastern equine encephalitis in the state this year and had to be euthanized, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture reported Wednesday.
EEE is a mosquito-borne illness that affects horses. The mare had not been vaccinated against EEE and was euthanized Aug. 19, the department said in a news release.
EEE causes inflammation of the brain tissue and has a significantly higher risk of death in horses than West Nile virus, which affects a horse's neurological system. Both diseases are transmitted by mosquito bite. The virus cycles between birds and mosquitoes, with horses and humans being incidental hosts.
Infections in horses are not a significant risk factor for humans, because horses (like humans) are considered "dead-end" hosts for the virus, meaning it can't be transmitted once infected.
The Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control has scheduled ground spraying in Hammonton on…
“We continue to encourage horse owners to be vigilant in vaccinating their animals against these diseases spread by mosquitoes,” Agriculture Secretary Douglas H. Fisher said. “Vaccinated animals are much less likely to contract deadly diseases such as EEE and West Nile virus.”
Most regions in the state have a reported mosquito populations at or slightly above five-year averages, the release states. The first mosquito pool containing EEE this year was reported in Gloucester County.
On Friday morning, the Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control will have two areas in Hammonton sprayed with etofenprox. Earlier this month, the county reported its first West Nile case of 2021 in Somers Point.
Residents should remove standing water from their properties and clean their gutters to eliminate potential mosquito breeding grounds.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.