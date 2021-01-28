Cumberland County Library to reopen Monday

The Cumberland County Library on Thursday announced it will be reopening to the public Monday.
The library will open 9 a.m. at 25% capacity. New additions to the library include a self-service fax, scan and copying machine and the Virtual Communication Station (VCS), a modular room with sound dampening walls, a laptop and Internet connection. Community members can use the VCS to hold telehealth sessions, participate in job interviews and hold virtual social services appointments, the release said.
Curbside pickup will still be available at the library.
Contact: 609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.