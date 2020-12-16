Cumberland County Library has closed its doors to the public until further notice

The Cumberland County Library in Bridgeton has closed its doors temporarily to the public for the health, safety and well being of its patrons, employees and community, according to news released Wednesday by the library.
The current policy is in effect until further notice, according to letter issued by Jennifer Schureman Brenner, the library director.
Curbside pick-up service will still be available at the library at 800 E. Commerce St., the director said.
Patrons can call 856-453-2210 or place items on hold in the catalog, and a staff member will assist in scheduling a curbside pick up when the holds become available, the director.
Those requiring documents to be printed can send the documents to Reference@cclnj.org, the director said. The library will print them out and have them available for curbside pickup, she said.
Public computers with internet access and printing capabilities will be available by appointment only, the director said.
Call 856-453-2210 to schedule an appointment, the director said. All sessions will be limited to two hours, she said.
Upon arriving for a scheduled appointment, check in at the door and show ID to enter, the director said. Your temperature will be taken, and a mask will be required to be worn during the entire length of the computer session.
Sessions cannot be extended nor will anyone be able to have multiple sessions a day, the director said.
The library's website will have new virtual programs, new book and movie arrivals, and the library's new BlueCloud mobile app that will make curbside easy, the director said.
Reference librarians will be available daily to assist in any way needed, the director said.
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
