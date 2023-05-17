The U.S. Justice Department has reached a settlement with Cumberland County and its Department of Corrections on allegations that conditions at its jail violate the Constitution, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Under a proposed consent decree, the Cumberland County jail must provide its inmates "adequate" mental health care and medication-assisted treatment in certain circumstances, resolving claims made against the facility by the federal government, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

That agreement must be approved in court, however, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said that, under the Constitution, jails and prisons are mandated to provide appropriate medical care to inmates.

“Today’s proposed consent decree is a significant step toward improving the care of individuals incarcerated in Cumberland County who are struggling with serious mental health disorders, and toward protecting the civil rights that are guaranteed by our Constitution," Garland said in a statement.

The Justice Department said the jail had not been fulfilling the needs of inmates at risk of self-harm and suicide, failing to provide "medication-assisted treatment, where clinically indicated, to incarcerated individuals experiencing unmedicated opiate withdrawal."

Knife-wielding man shot by Vineland police ordered held in jail BRIDGETON — A Vineland man shot twice by a police officer nearly two weeks ago will remain i…

“This consent decree marks a significant milestone in the Justice Department’s efforts to combat discrimination against those with opioid use disorder and to protect the civil rights of people in our jails and prisons,” said Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

Scrutiny of the jail by the federal government isn't the only legal matter against it.

The jail has been accused of multiple issues in lawsuits, including one that alleges the staff there failed to appropriately shield a corrections officer from a fatal case of COVID-19. Other lawsuits include claims of sexual assault and unreasonable search allegations.

Both the U.S. Attorney's Office and Civil Rights Division began proving the jail's practices in June 2018 under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act, which permits the government to intervene and address "a pattern or practice of deprivation of constitutional rights of individuals confined to state or local government-run correctional facilities."

In January 2021, the Justice Department provided the county written notice of the alleged unlawful conditions, including in the paperwork measures to remedy the issues.

“The opioid epidemic is a public health emergency that plagues too many communities across the country,” U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said in a statement. “Medications are a critically important tool in combating the opioid crisis, and they save lives. By providing medication-assisted treatment to incarcerated individuals experiencing opiate withdrawal, officials at jails and prisons can take significant steps to both combat the opioid epidemic and protect the constitutional rights of their populations.”