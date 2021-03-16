Cumberland County jail inmates, corrections officers and staff to be vaccinated

BRIDGETON — Cumberland County has begun a COVID-19 vaccination program for its corrections officers, jail staff and detainees, Commissioner Director Joseph Derella said Tuesday.

“We have been provided with a supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that is designated by the New Jersey Department of Health for vaccinating those who work or are detained in our county jail,” Derella said in a statement.

The state is targeting congregate sites such as jails due to their high-density population and the threat they pose to the people living and working in these environments as well as the public, Derella said.

“By carefully following COVID safety protocols, we have worked hard to keep our jail as safe as possible in anticipation of the time when we could vaccinate everyone who wants vaccine protection,” Derella said.

Cumberland jail inmates filed a federal lawsuit against county officials over the jail's handling of the coronavirus, alleging the facility didn't provide adequate masks, failed to implement regular disinfecting and testing, and that infected inmates were not quarantined.

Twenty-seven corrections officers and civilian employees and 41 detainees have agreed to be vaccinated March 15, 17 and 22, Derella said.