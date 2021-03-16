Cumberland County jail inmates, corrections officers and staff to be vaccinated

BRIDGETON — Cumberland County has begun a COVID-19 vaccination program for its corrections officers, jail staff and detainees, Commissioner Director Joseph Derella said Tuesday.
“We have been provided with a supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that is designated by the New Jersey Department of Health for vaccinating those who work or are detained in our county jail,” Derella said in a statement.
The state is targeting congregate sites such as jails due to their high-density population and the threat they pose to the people living and working in these environments as well as the public, Derella said.
“By carefully following COVID safety protocols, we have worked hard to keep our jail as safe as possible in anticipation of the time when we could vaccinate everyone who wants vaccine protection,” Derella said.
Cumberland jail inmates filed a federal lawsuit against county officials over the jail's handling of the coronavirus, alleging the facility didn't provide adequate masks, failed to implement regular disinfecting and testing, and that infected inmates were not quarantined.
Inmates at the Cumberland County jail are suing county officials over the jail’s handling of…
Twenty-seven corrections officers and civilian employees and 41 detainees have agreed to be vaccinated March 15, 17 and 22, Derella said.
This is the second opportunity corrections officers have had to be vaccinated, Derella said. Twenty corrections officers were given the Moderna vaccine Jan. 13 and 14.
Derella expressed hope that all staff and inmates will agree to be vaccinated within the next several weeks.
Vaccines will be administered by CFG, which provides contracted health care services at the jail, Derella said.
“While COVID safety policies and procedures will remain in place at the county jail for the foreseeable future, this initial round of vaccinations is an important step in achieving our goal to not only protect our corrections officers, staff and detainees, but also their families and the general public," Derella said.
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.