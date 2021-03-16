Cumberland County inmates, corrections officers and staff to be vaccinated

This is the second opportunity corrections officers have had to be vaccinated, Derella said.

"Twenty corrections officers took advantage of the opportunity to receive the Moderna vaccine on the 13th and 14th of January, 2021 as part of our targeted effort to vaccinate law enforcement officers, including our corrections officers,” Derella said.

Derella expressed hope that all staff and inmates will agree to be vaccinated within the next several weeks.

The supply of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine dedicated for the County Jail is being properly refrigerated by the County Health Department and remains effective for three months, Derella said.

“We are able to vaccinate all staff at the County Jail as well as new detainees coming into the facility,” Derella said. “We are urging everyone in our correctional facility to take advantage of this opportunity to be vaccinated.”

Vaccines will be administered by CFG, which provides contracted healthcare services at the County Jail, Derella said. The vaccines will be administered by qualified healthcare professionals in accordance with all appropriate protocols, he said.