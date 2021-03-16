 Skip to main content
Cumberland County inmates, corrections officers and staff to be vaccinated
Cumberland County inmates, corrections officers and staff to be vaccinated

Cumberland County jail

Operating the current Cumberland County jail would cost $30 million annually, Freeholder Director Joseph Derella says.

 Press archives

BRIDGETON — The County has started implementing a dedicated vaccination program for Cumberland County Jail corrections officers, staff and detainees, said Cumberland County Commissioner Director Joseph Derella Tuesday.

Derella stated, “We have been provided with a supply of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine that is designated by the New Jersey Department of Health for vaccinating those who work or are detained in our County Jail,” said Derella in a written statement.

The state is targeting congregate sites such as jails due to their high-density population and the threat they pose to the people living and working in these environments as well as the public, Derella said.

“By carefully following COVID safety protocols, we have worked hard to keep our jail as safe as possible in anticipation of the time when we could vaccinate everyone who wants vaccine protection,” Derella said.

Cumberland County Jail inmates filed a federal lawsuit against county officials over the jails handling of the coronavirus pandemic, alleging that the facility didn't provide adequate face masks, failed to implement regular disinfecting and testing and that infected inmates were not quarantined.

Twenty-seven corrections officers and civilian employees along with 41 detainees have agreed to be vaccinated in this first round of J & J on March 15, 17 and 22, Derella said.

This is the second opportunity corrections officers have had to be vaccinated,  Derella said.

"Twenty corrections officers took advantage of the opportunity to receive the Moderna vaccine on the 13th and 14th of January, 2021 as part of our targeted effort to vaccinate law enforcement officers, including our corrections officers,” Derella said.

Derella expressed hope that all staff and inmates will agree to be vaccinated within the next several weeks.

The supply of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine dedicated for the County Jail is being properly refrigerated by the County Health Department and remains effective for three months, Derella said.

“We are able to vaccinate all staff at the County Jail as well as new detainees coming into the facility,” Derella said. “We are urging everyone in our correctional facility to take advantage of this opportunity to be vaccinated.”

Vaccines will be administered by CFG, which provides contracted healthcare services at the County Jail, Derella said. The vaccines will be administered by qualified healthcare professionals in accordance with all appropriate protocols, he said.

“While COVID safety policies and procedures will remain in place at the County Jail for the foreseeable future, this initial round of vaccinations is an important step in achieving our goal to not only protect our corrections officers, staff and detainees, but also their families and the general public," Derella said.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

