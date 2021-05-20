Cumberland County inmates allege retaliation for lawsuit

"Yes, it just never happened," said Ford. "That was the only time it happened, after the hearing."

An extra mattress was also taken from the cell of Carlos Soler. When called upon by Pollock, he said he had medical clearance for the mattress since he was in a severe car crash before being incarcerated last July. When he tried asking officers to correct the issue, he said he was given the runaround and constantly told to ask someone else. He also asked Sgt. Timothy Hines for new sheets because his current sheets were ripped.

"I ran up to him, showed him my sheet and I told him, 'I have a ripped sheet. Can you please (replace it)?'" Soler said. "He said they're not supposed to bring anything up to C Pod. They weren't allowed to bring anything up to us anymore."

Sgt. Heriberto Ortiz, the correctional officer tasked with overseeing the May 11 spraying, said another officer asked him during a Pod E spraying if they could remove the extra blankets from Pod C. Called on by Zeff, Ortiz said the officer added they had repeatedly asked the inmates to stop making "tents," which conceal the bunks.

"In all the years I've been here, that was one of the most excessive ones I've seen," Ortiz said of Pod C's use of extra blankets, mattresses and contraband. "I haven't seen a pod that bad in a while."