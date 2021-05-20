Cumberland County inmates allege retaliation for lawsuit

After suing the Cumberland County jail for an alleged lack of COVID-19 protections, inmates are now claiming they've faced retaliation for filing the lawsuit.
On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman held a status hearing for this recent development in a case that began last year when inmates from Cell Pod C of the jail filed a class-action lawsuit.
During the virtual hearing, at least two inmates described what they considered retaliatory treatment against the pod, including a May 11 search that resulted in the uncommon confiscation of items.
Gregg Zeff, the attorney representing the jail, argued the officers were doing their job by taking items deemed contraband.
The search came after Hillman last Monday signed a consent order for a "master" to oversee the conditions of the jail.
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — State Police arrested a Bridgeton man and seized a gun, heroin an…
Inmate Todd Ford testified that he and other inmates were sent outside during a scheduled cleaning of the cells, known as a "spraying" in the jail. When the spraying was finished, they returned to see items like spray bottles missing from their cells.
Though the bottles are technically considered contraband, Ford said the more lenient correctional officers typically look the other way and allow inmates to clean their own cells.
"Numerous officers would search the cells, what they call a regular, routine, daily cell search by the officer that works the unit," said Ford, one of the representatives of the suit, "and they never took these bottles or never left these cells in these types of conditions that they were left in at that particular time period."
Inmates also commonly rip extra towels in half to create rags to clean. This is also technically contraband, but Ford again said lenient officers allow it, too.
Some of those officers were removed from the pod after the consent order, and Ford added the talk of Pod C was that their removal was because of their support of the inmates.
BRIDGETON — A Vineland man was found guilty Monday of driving while intoxicated and driving …
A main point of contention during the defense's cross-examination of Ford was the use of a second mattress in his cell. He said the one he was given eventually became flat to the point that it didn't do much to alleviate the hard surface of the bed frame, but an outgoing inmate gave him another. After the spraying-turned-search, Ford said the "good" mattress was taken and he was left with the flat one, which is usually discarded and replaced.
"You'd agree with me that a good correctional officer, doing his or her job, should take that mattress away from you?" Zeff said.
Jeffrey Pollock, the attorney representing the inmates, objected to the question and requested a sidebar. After about five minutes, the hearing resumed and Hillman told Zeff to rephrase it.
"Do you now acknowledge that possessing extra towels, extra blankets, extra mattresses, water bags, violates the rules of the jail?" Zeff said, prompting a "yes" from Ford. "And do you acknowledge that you were subject to a correctional officer removing those items from your cell at any time?"
"Yes, it just never happened," said Ford. "That was the only time it happened, after the hearing."
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — State Police seized a large quantity of drugs and cash after a traffic …
An extra mattress was also taken from the cell of Carlos Soler. When called upon by Pollock, he said he had medical clearance for the mattress since he was in a severe car crash before being incarcerated last July. When he tried asking officers to correct the issue, he said he was given the runaround and constantly told to ask someone else. He also asked Sgt. Timothy Hines for new sheets because his current sheets were ripped.
"I ran up to him, showed him my sheet and I told him, 'I have a ripped sheet. Can you please (replace it)?'" Soler said. "He said they're not supposed to bring anything up to C Pod. They weren't allowed to bring anything up to us anymore."
Sgt. Heriberto Ortiz, the correctional officer tasked with overseeing the May 11 spraying, said another officer asked him during a Pod E spraying if they could remove the extra blankets from Pod C. Called on by Zeff, Ortiz said the officer added they had repeatedly asked the inmates to stop making "tents," which conceal the bunks.
"In all the years I've been here, that was one of the most excessive ones I've seen," Ortiz said of Pod C's use of extra blankets, mattresses and contraband. "I haven't seen a pod that bad in a while."
Photographs of the excessive belongings were taken during the spraying by officers.
CAMDEN — An independent overseer will be appointed to the Cumberland County Jail to make fin…
Ortiz also was involved in an April 13 spraying in Pod C, but no items were confiscated. When questioned by Hillman, he said he didn't notice them because he wasn't paying attention to the inside of the cells at that time. Before he submitted a report on the excessive items and contraband, he did not recall any previous reports done by other officers for the pod.
During Zeff's questioning, Ortiz acknowledged the contraband items were rightfully taken, but when he was shown one photograph displaying a bed with an extra mattress, extra sheets and rags, his only issue was with the mattress and sheets.
"No," Ortiz answered when asked if he had a problem with the presence of the rags. "I'd rather them clean."
The photo, Pollock revealed, was of Soler's cell. Ortiz said the officers were unaware of his medical condition that allowed for an extra mattress.
Per the consent order, the master will file within 45 days a report containing their findings on the adequacy of the COVID-19 protections and procedures inside the jail.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.