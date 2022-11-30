 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland County government changes website domain

The Cumberland County government's website has transitioned to a ".gov" domain to ensure the authenticity and security of the site, county officials said Wednesday.

The site's URL is now cumberlandcountynj.gov.

“There are many websites that look like official government websites but are actually privately owned sites that can fool people into purchasing services, providing personal information or misleading people by providing inaccurate or outdated information,” said Darlene Barber, director of the county Board of Commissioners.

The domain name was attained through a six-step registration process that only U.S.-based government organizations are able to attain through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the county said in a news release.

“Now that the new domain name is fully operational, accessing the new .gov increases user security by providing a secure connection, protecting user privacy and ensuring that information provided is from official Cumberland County sources," said the county’s Chief Information Security Officer Stanley Field.

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

