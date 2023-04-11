CUMBERLAND COUNTY — The county was approved for two grants totaling $4.45 million to make large truck traffic safer.

The funds were part of a larger, $30.1 million Local Freight Impact Fund, announced New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday.

The county was awarded $1.9 million for pavement work on Sheppards Mill and Dutch Mill roads; and $2.5 million for Garden Road.

The funds can go toward renewing aging structures, like bridge and pavement preservation; or, the funds can go towards supporting different transportation opportunities, like new construction, truck safety and mobility, as well as pedestrian safety without needing additional property taxes.

“The New Jersey Department of Transportation is committed to providing counties and municipalities with funding to make necessary improvements to local roads and bridges that carry commercial truck traffic,” said NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. “The Local Freight Impact Fund is an important investment to ensure New Jersey’s transportation system will be able to support a strong state and regional economy for years to come.”

Only 16 applicants out of 53 were awarded funds from the competitive The Local Freight Impact Fund, which was created as part of the Transportation Trust Fund reauthorization in October 2016.

The grants are administered by the New Jersey Department of Transportation's Division of Local Aid and Economic Development.

Nine of the projects, including Cumberland County, will use their grants for pavement preservation projects. Four projects were awarded grants for pedestrian safety, two for truck safety and mobility, and one for new construction.

“New Jersey’s seaports, airports, and rail yards are critical pieces of our regional and national economies,” said Murphy. “These grants represent my Administration’s ongoing investment in our infrastructure to ensure safer, more efficient, and equitable movement of goods throughout our state.”