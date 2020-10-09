Cumberland County freeholders vote to send jail inmates to Atlantic, Burlington

BRIDGETON — In a series of three votes Friday night, the Cumberland County Board of Chosen Freeholders decided in effect to no longer have a county jail.
By three 5-2 votes, the freeholders chose to stop accepting inmates from Gloucester County and to send Cumberland County inmates to jails in Atlantic and Burlington counties.
Director Joe Derella, Deputy Director Darlene Barber, Carol Musso, George Castellini and Jim Quinn all voted for the resolutions. Douglas Albrecht and Jack Surrency voted no.
“We are going to save between $8 million to $9 million every year the jail is closed,” said Castellini, who added Gloucester County saved a total of $84 million when it closed its jail.
The few people who spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting were against the county operating without its own jail.
Stuart Alterman, attorney for the local corrections officers union, said this was not the time to take away people’s health benefits, referring to the officers who would be losing their jobs.
County officials sent a letter to the state Civil Service Commission in August notifying it of the possible 121 layoffs at the jail, set to take place Nov. 3.
“The taxpayers of Cumberland County will lose out,” Alterman said. “It winds up costing more. ... Think about the families of all these people.”
He added that by sending inmates to other facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, “You are creating a cluster of mess.”
The discussion among the freeholders lasted more than an hour, with most of the questions coming from Albrecht.
Due to a devastated local economy and a low inmate population, both attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, the freeholders changed their minds from closing their current jail and building a new one to closing the current jail, no longer building a new one and farming out the inmates.
Prior to the pandemic, the jail population had been decreasing due to changes such as the elimination of the cash bail system.
Operating the current jail would cost $30 million annually, Derella said. A new jail would cost $26 million. The cost of having a holding center and sending the inmates to neighboring counties would be $18 million, Derella said.
Barber said the goal over the next three years is to have county taxes not increase, because she believes education costs will increase because of COVID-19.
“We have businesses closing every day because they can’t afford to stay on,” said Castellini, who added he was worried the county would be stuck with a $65 million “white elephant” if it continued to build the new jail.
So far, as of last month, the new jail project had cost more than $13.3 million, according to data provided by the Cumberland County Improvement Authority. The footings and foundation on part of the building had already been completed.
The new jail was scheduled to open this year — after more than two years of planning and construction — holding up to 398 inmates near South Woods State Prison on South Burlington Road.
Castellini said the freeholders have to look out for all 150,000 people who live in the county.
“Officers will be displaced,” Castellini said. “The intent is not to punish.”
There are positions in other county facilities, and an attempt will be made to do lateral transfers and to honor current salaries, Derella said.
“This is very difficult for all of us,” Derella said.
