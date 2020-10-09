Cumberland County freeholders vote to send jail inmates to Atlantic, Burlington

He added that by sending inmates to other facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, “You are creating a cluster of mess.”

The discussion among the freeholders lasted more than an hour, with most of the questions coming from Albrecht.

Due to a devastated local economy and a low inmate population, both attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, the freeholders changed their minds from closing their current jail and building a new one to closing the current jail, no longer building a new one and farming out the inmates.

Prior to the pandemic, the jail population had been decreasing due to changes such as the elimination of the cash bail system.

Operating the current jail would cost $30 million annually, Derella said. A new jail would cost $26 million. The cost of having a holding center and sending the inmates to neighboring counties would be $18 million, Derella said.

Barber said the goal over the next three years is to have county taxes not increase, because she believes education costs will increase because of COVID-19.