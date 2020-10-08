 Skip to main content
Cumberland County freeholder calls for public hearing, vote on jail closure
BRIDGETON — A Cumberland County freeholder has called on the board’s director to cancel an emergency meeting slated for Friday and asked that a public hearing be held on the closing of the county jail.

“County government should not operate in the shadows of a Friday night meeting,” said Freeholder Jack Surrency, a Democrat. “We need a public hearing, and we need time for the other branches and levels of government to weigh in on this important matter.”

County spokeswoman Jody Hirata said in an email Thursday that Freeholder Director Joseph Derella has not received the letter, but that she will speak to him to determine how he would like to respond.  

Friday's freeholder meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. According to a notice on the county's website, its purpose is to "discuss and vote on recommended agreements of understanding for the housing of Cumberland County detainees." The public will be able to attend the meeting remotely via videoconference.

In a letter to Derella dated Wednesday, Surrency argues that decisions made over the past months — primarily the cancellation of the county’s new jail project and the closing of the current facility — were made without a public hearing or vote.

“I’ve been clear in my opposition to closing the jail — but neither the inmates, nor their families and counsel, nor taxpaying public and bondholders have had an opportunity to be heard and be a part of any type of conversation and or discussion on such an important matter,” Surrency said. “In fact, these decisions have been made under some sort of a dark shadow within a veil of secrecy.”

Surrency also alluded to an FBI investigation currently underway, looking into the Cumberland County Improvement Authority.

A spokeswoman for the FBI answered “no comment” last month to questions about a possible investigation at the Improvement Authority from The Press.

“Please cancel Friday’s emergency meeting, hold a public hearing on the jail and allow the other levels and branches of government to weigh in before we hold a vote,” Surrency ends his letter.

In addition, PBA Local 231, the union representing correctional police officers at the jail, planned a protest for 5:51 p.m. Thursday at a county Democratic Party fundraiser for freeholder candidates Robert Austino, George Castellini and Carol Musso.

“The public needs to know that freeholders Musso and Castellini have not been transparent and are voting to close the county jail on a Friday evening just weeks before the election,” said Michael Kaniuk, state PBA executive board member and president. “To use a Democratic Party line, cancel the meeting and let the next administration make this decision, being that we are so close to the election and given the gravity of the situation.”  

Since at least May, infighting has grown among county officials over Department of Corrections reforms in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as scrapping the $65 million jail project and, most recently, the announcement that the county’s current facility will close.

Last month, Surrency called on state officials to investigate the possible mishandling of the bond funds for the new project.

Derella has cited criminal justice reform and the pandemic as driving forces for canceling the new jail, as well as closing the current facility, floating a plan to send inmates to other counties. County officials in August sent a letter to the state Civil Service Commission notifying of the possible 121 layoffs at the jail, set to take place Nov. 3.

No hard dates or deadlines have been made public, and the freeholder board hasn’t voted on the issue. So far, the new jail project has cost more than $13.3 million, according to data provided by the Improvement Authority. However, bonds for the project have not been canceled.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

