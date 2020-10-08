Cumberland County freeholder calls for public hearing, vote on jail closure

BRIDGETON — A Cumberland County freeholder has called on the board’s director to cancel an emergency meeting slated for Friday and asked that a public hearing be held on the closing of the county jail.

“County government should not operate in the shadows of a Friday night meeting,” said Freeholder Jack Surrency, a Democrat. “We need a public hearing, and we need time for the other branches and levels of government to weigh in on this important matter.”

County spokeswoman Jody Hirata said in an email Thursday that Freeholder Director Joseph Derella has not received the letter, but that she will speak to him to determine how he would like to respond.

Friday's freeholder meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. According to a notice on the county's website, its purpose is to "discuss and vote on recommended agreements of understanding for the housing of Cumberland County detainees." The public will be able to attend the meeting remotely via videoconference.

In a letter to Derella dated Wednesday, Surrency argues that decisions made over the past months — primarily the cancellation of the county’s new jail project and the closing of the current facility — were made without a public hearing or vote.

