Cumberland County farm preserved by New Jersey Conservation Foundation

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 30-acre farm along the Cohansey River will be preserved after the New Jersey Conservation Foundation purchased the development rights last month.

The land is now permanently restricted to agriculture, meaning it will maintain the area’s rural and scenic character, safeguard soil quality and protect the land’s ability to recharge groundwater, according to a news release from the foundation.

“It’s so peaceful and quiet and serene back there, it would be a shame to develop it,” Dan DeTullio, who has owned the property since 1987 with his wife, Raquel, said in a statement Tuesday.

Preserving the land will also protect the wildlife.

“The eagles back there are like mosquitos,” Dan DeTullio said. There are also plenty of wild turkeys, ducks, geese, owls, deer and other creatures. “You see a lot of things there that you don’t see anywhere else."

Funding was provided by the State Agriculture Development Committee and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service. Cumberland County also contributed to the project by paying for property appraisals.

“We are thrilled to help ensure that this beautiful riverside farm stays farmland forever,” said Michele S. Byers, executive director of New Jersey Conservation Foundation. “We’re very grateful to the DeTullios for deciding to preserve their farm, and to our partners for providing funding to make this project possible.”

Contact Molly Shelly: 609-272-7241 mshelly@pressofac.com Twitter @mollycshelly

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.