Cumberland County commissioners to weigh alternatives for jail's looming closure

MILLVILLE — Cumberland County will begin reexamining plans to close its jail after Atlantic County scrapped plans to expand its facility to accommodate Cumberland inmates.

A special county commissioners meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Cumberland County Improvement Authority Training Room, 745 Lebanon Road, Millville, and online through Microsoft Teams. The public may attend the meeting in person or remotely, according to the meeting's notice.

Cumberland County is in the process of closing its jail, transferring its inmates to other facilities around the state.

Commissioner Director Darlene Barber said Thursday the county will consider alternatives.

“As a result of Atlantic County’s refusal to honor its contract to house Cumberland County inmates, we will take a fresh look at all of our options," Barber said.

Last week, Atlantic County commissioners decided not to spend $1 million on designs for expanding the jail and enhancing its security to handle the influx of inmates.

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson had proposed adding about 256 beds to the jail in Mays Landing in four new pods, at an estimated cost of about $7.7 million. The expansion was needed to fulfill a contract to take up to 250 Cumberland inmates in a shared services contract.

Levinson was disappointed in the commissioners' vote, saying it was a missed opportunity to cut costs for both counties by sharing a facility.

The commissioners said they were concerned about the jail's proximity to the neighboring Atlantic County Institute of Technology. They also said jail reform has resulted in only more hardened criminals going to county jails, and Cumberland County has a greater gang problem than Atlantic has.

The decision angered Victor Bermudez, president of PBA Local 231, which represents Cumberland County jail employees.

Bermudez on Tuesday called Atlantic County’s decision to end the expansion plans “a stake in the heart of Cumberland administrators’ original jail shutdown plan.”

He also called on Cumberland officials to formulate a plan that would stop outsourcing inmates throughout the state and protect jobs.

"COVID has had a dramatic impact on corrections departments and facilities throughout our state and nationally, and as the pandemic wanes, we will be accessing how to best replace our obsolete county jail," Barber said.

According to a direct services contract with Atlantic County, Cumberland inmates would be lodged in Mays Landing, starting at 30 inmates Nov. 1, 2020, and gradually increasing the total each month to a maximum of 200 to 250.

But Atlantic County did not have the space it anticipated it would have to share with Cumberland, so an expansion was required to fulfill the contract. It has only taken female prisoners from Cumberland so far, officials have said.

Cumberland County was required to pay a $95 fee per diem to its neighbor for each inmate it sends.

Under the contract, Atlantic County would be required to cover primary health care costs for inmates. Cumberland County, however, had to reimburse Atlantic County for correctional officer expenses while an inmate is receiving hospital treatment.

Cumberland County's jail has been the subject of scrutiny by the federal and state government for its COVID-19 protocols, as multiple inmates sued the county after inmates and a correctional officer died during the pandemic.

Another lawsuit filed by two female inmates alleges they were subjected to sexual abuse by male corrections officers. The women, who filed separately, said in the lawsuits they felt forced into performing sexual favors as a gateway to better in-house jobs.

Staff Writer Michelle Brunetti Post contributed to this report.

