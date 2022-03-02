Cumberland County commissioners hear public comments on alternative jail plans

MILLVILLE — After their Atlantic County counterparts dashed their plans, the Cumberland County commissioners are trying to decide what they should do with the county jail.

The Board of Commissioners hosted a special meeting Tuesday night to hear residents’ views on what the county should do with its jail and where it should send the inmates held there. The meeting became necessary when the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners rejected a proposal to expand its jail to hold Cumberland inmates.

Cumberland County had initially planned to build a new, $65 million jail, but decided against the plan in favor of a potential shared-services agreement. The county is currently sending female inmates to Atlantic County and male inmates north to Hudson County.

Corrections officers, former inmates, public defenders and criminal-justice reform advocates all spoke at the meeting, which was held in person at the Cumberland County Improvement Authority headquarters in Millville and also live-streamed. While there was no agreement among the speakers on the best solution, all expressed frustration about how the situation has been handled by the county.

Victor Bermudez, president of PBA Local 231, which represents Cumberland County corrections officers, said the commissioners failed to give corrections officers the resources they needed, leading to layoffs and making him feel as if he and his officers were “at war.” Disruptions to the operations of the jail, he added, cost jobs and did not create any gains in efficiency that would have been realized with a shared-services agreement with Atlantic County.

Bermudez urged the commissioners to work closely with the PBA to arrive at a solution.

“Not to say I told you so, but I told you so,” he said. “We’re all here in limbo for some political scheme that fell through, that fell through on the backs of the taxpayers.”

Darren Govan, a corrections department employee, said he and his colleagues did not have the resources needed at the current jail and that sending inmates off to a location as far away as Hudson County was not a sustainable solution. While he said he did not believe the county needed the new, $65 million jail, he suggested it could refurbish the current one.

“Somebody is going to get hurt,” Govan said. “You guys got to do better, you guys got to come up with a plan.”

Jenna Harvey, a family and community-services worker in the county, criticized what she considered the jail's substandard treatment of inmates. She said the county would not be able to address the concerns of a federal special master over inmate safety with renovations, but would have to gradually close the jail. She similarly rejected the idea of building a new jail, saying county leaders have proved themselves incapable of treating inmates with the compassion needed to rehabilitate them and reduce recidivism. Converting the jail into a holding facility, she said, would save the county $4 million to $8 million annually while preserving the jobs for corrections officers.

“I am against the construction of a new jail in Cumberland County, because I do not believe we have the human capacity to treat our imprisoned neighbors with the care that they deserve,” Harvey said. “We lack this capacity in terms of leadership, staffing and the willingness of taxpayers and free citizens to ensure the fair and proper treatment of our imprisoned neighbors.”

Harvey’s criticisms were echoed by several people who had spent time there.

Eddie Bartee, a Bridgeton-area resident who said he previously sued the county for the condition of the jail while he was held there, spoke in opposition to the construction of a new jail. While stressing that he had a positive relationship with some of the corrections officers, Bartee said building a new facility would only deepen the county’s reliance on mass incarceration and over-policing. He said the money would be better spent investing in helping children and improving education.

“A new jail is only going to bring more policing, and as of right now in America, we have a real problem with policing,” Bartee said. “To tell me that you need ($65 million) for a new jail, and don’t feel like you need nothing for new children, or the new generation, is wrong.

“It’s time for us to start embracing people as humans and not as inmates."

Another man who spent about a week in the jail spoke of squalid, isolating conditions to which he would not be willing to subject his dog, calling it “terrible” and “inhumane.” He said over the course of several days, he was only allowed out of his cell for a total of one hour.

The Cumberland County jail is not a stranger to controversy, with federal and state authorities having recently scrutinized it for its COVID-19 protocols.

In a separate legal issue, two female inmates each have filed lawsuits alleging a male corrections officer sexually abused them. The women, who filed separately, alleged they felt forced to perform sexual acts to secure better in-house jobs.

The Atlantic County commissioners rejected a proposed $997,150 architectural addition to their jail to accommodate Cumberland inmates Feb. 15. The addition would have been part of an estimated $7.7 million expansion of the jail in Mays Landing, which would have seen it gain 256 more beds, additional counseling rooms and a larger intake room. Cumberland County would have covered the entire $7.7 million upfront cost as well as attendant staffing costs.

The commissioners said they were concerned about safety, especially considering the proximity of the proposed expansion to the Atlantic County Institute of Technology. They similarly expressed alarm about Cumberland County’s purported gang problem. Other commissioners claimed bail reform meant that there was now a higher concentration of people who had committed serious gun and drug charges in the jails.

Atlantic commissioners also said they should prioritize needed repairs to their jail before embarking on large expansion projects, and that taking in additional inmates from other counties would amount to commercializing the jail.

The expansion had been supported by Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, who believed that further sharing of services is necessary to reduce unsustainable tax burdens on residents.

Atlantic and Cumberland counties currently have a direct-service contract, which dictated that the Mays Landing jail would begin housing 30 inmates beginning in November 2020 and would increase that total monthly until it reached a number between 200 and 250.

There was not sufficient space at the Atlantic County jail for all those additional inmates, owing to an increase in its own jail population.

