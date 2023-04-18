BRIDGETON — Cumberland County Commissioner Joseph V. Sileo presented a certificate of commendation to members of the Exchange Club of Bridgeton, declaring April 2023 Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The presentation took place during a ceremony April 3 at the Cumberland County Community Pinwheels for Prevention Garden on the lawn in front of the Cumberland County Library.

The blue and silver pinwheels are intended to raise awareness of child abuse prevention. During the ceremony, more than 200 pinwheels filled the lawn, and students from the Bridgeton Public Charter School added 25 more.

The pinwheels will remain in the garden throughout the month.

“The National Exchange Club adopted prevention of child abuse as its national project in 1979,” said Karen Horwitz, president of the Exchange Club. “The pinwheel garden is a new project for our club, and we hope that it will be a highly visible way to bring attention to the needs of children and families in our community.”

All of the pinwheels added to the garden have been sponsored by concerned individuals, community agencies and organizations. Some of the organizations represented at the event included the Cumberland County Department of Human Services, Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA and Court Appointed Special Advocates.

For more information, contact the Bridgeton Exchange Club at bridgetonexchange@gmail.com.