Cumberland County commissioner calls for jail warden to resign

Cumberland County Commissioner Jack Surrency on Wednesday called for the resignation of jail Warden Richard Smith, citing "failed leadership" in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a two-page letter, Surrency claimed Smith "refused to prepare for the pandemic" and "adopt a policy to test, treat and track COVID."
In April, Surrency called for a series of reforms to the county jail "to ensure the health and safety of inmates and staff during the initial outbreak of the coronavirus," Surrency said in the letter. "Weeks later, at a meeting of the county freeholder board, I memorialized those reforms into a series of resolutions. I was met with strong resistance from my colleagues and (Smith) regarding these changes in policy. Specifically, (Smith) stated at our May 19 meeting that my proposals were unnecessary because COVID-19 wasn’t an issue at the jail."
“We are not overwhelmed, nor are we incapable of controlling the spread of the virus,” Smith said in a statement this month. “We are following all state and CDC protocols and are managing our positive COVID cases among staff and detainees in accordance with those protocols.”
Cumberland County officials this week sought to assuage concerns that coronavirus infections…
It was reported Dec. 5 that at least 61 people had tested positive in the county jail, including 50 inmates and 11 corrections officers. Five days later, Smith issued a statement claiming the outbreak was under control. The jail typically houses fewer than 300 inmates.
Smith blamed corrections officers for bringing the virus into the jail, saying they were seen attending parties outside of work at which they did not wear masks or practice social distancing.
Lawmakers have asked the state to intervene at the jail. The state Department of Corrections was expected to inspect the facility.
The outbreak comes as jail employees and county officials are battling over plans to close the facility permanently and move inmates to other jails, including those in Burlington and Atlantic counties.
Surrency said Smith's office issued a memo shortly after the outbreak was reported directing all staff to a mandatory fitting for N95 masks. The memo came "seven and a half months after I called for PPE to be provided to all inmates and staff," he said.
"For the good of the agency, for the good of the county and for the good of humanity, I’m calling on you to submit your resignation," Surrency said at the end of the letter. "Leave your keys and credentials on the desk."
