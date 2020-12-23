Cumberland County commissioner calls for jail warden to resign

Cumberland County Commissioner Jack Surrency on Wednesday called for the resignation of jail Warden Richard Smith, citing "failed leadership" in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a two-page letter, Surrency claimed Smith "refused to prepare for the pandemic" and "adopt a policy to test, treat and track COVID."

In April, Surrency called for a series of reforms to the county jail "to ensure the health and safety of inmates and staff during the initial outbreak of the coronavirus," Surrency said in the letter. "Weeks later, at a meeting of the county freeholder board, I memorialized those reforms into a series of resolutions. I was met with strong resistance from my colleagues and (Smith) regarding these changes in policy. Specifically, (Smith) stated at our May 19 meeting that my proposals were unnecessary because COVID-19 wasn’t an issue at the jail."

“We are not overwhelmed, nor are we incapable of controlling the spread of the virus,” Smith said in a statement this month. “We are following all state and CDC protocols and are managing our positive COVID cases among staff and detainees in accordance with those protocols.”