 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cumberland County church gets new steeple

  • 0

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP — A Cumberland County church on the Maurice River's bank recently received a fresh steeple, a piece to the building historically known to have been a beacon of land for sailors.

Construction crews hoisted the new steeple and placed it onto the Mauricetown Methodist Church on Monday afternoon. A yellow crane hoisted the steeple and easily guided it onto the church's top by the afternoon.

The steeple is known for being used as a lighthouse on top of the church, which was built around the 1880s. Sailors traveling the river noted the steeple as landing grounds for boats returning from Delaware Bay. 

More about the steeple's history can be found in the book, "Recollections Pertaining to a Seafaring Life," which was published in the 1970s.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Corsica protests: Anger at police following death of nationalist

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News