Cumberland County church gets new steeple

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP — A Cumberland County church on the Maurice River's bank recently received a fresh steeple, a piece to the building historically known to have been a beacon of land for sailors.
Construction crews hoisted the new steeple and placed it onto the Mauricetown Methodist Church on Monday afternoon. A yellow crane hoisted the steeple and easily guided it onto the church's top by the afternoon.
The steeple is known for being used as a lighthouse on top of the church, which was built around the 1880s. Sailors traveling the river noted the steeple as landing grounds for boats returning from Delaware Bay.
More about the steeple's history can be found in the book, "Recollections Pertaining to a Seafaring Life," which was published in the 1970s.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.