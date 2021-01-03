Cumberland County Breakfast Club more than just basketball

“It was word of mouth,” Salmon said. “I never advertised it. People would come, have a great workout and go tell others.”

Anywhere from 24 to more than 90 players would participate in a given session. Players have included former U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo, Hutchings, Vineland attorney Richard Pescatore, current Millville Mayor Mike Santiago and Jim Dunkins, senior pastor at Shiloh Baptist Church.

“We were all into the game,” Hutchings said. “We had some really great players, and some guys who couldn’t play a lick. It didn’t matter. It was a place to play, and the camaraderie was excellent.”

Punctuality was as important as shooting ability.

“If you’re on time, you play,” Hutchings said. “If you’re late, you have to sit.”

Club members would occasionally discuss the political issues or current events of the day. The club also became a place to get advice or learn life lessons. It is built on fundamental principles such as respect for elders and self-discipline. Many of the club’s older members served as mentors for the younger ones.

Dunkins, 65, recalled Salmon urging him to run for freeholder in 2008 and telling others to go back to school to pursue a master’s degree or a doctorate.