Cumberland County awarded $3.7 million to improve freight roads
Cumberland County awarded $3.7 million to improve freight roads

The New Jersey Department of Transportation awarded Cumberland County $3,752,000 in grants for the improvement of several county roadways used to move freight, County Board of Commissioners Director Joseph Derella announced Tuesday.

Funding will go toward the resurfacing of County Roads 646 and 614. Additionally, $1.3 million will be used to improve the Port Norris Roadway. Vineland will also receive $450,000 to resurface Forest Grove Road in the Vineland Industrial Park.

"The Vineland Industrial Park is a hub of economic activity in Cumberland County and it is vitally important to maintain its transportation infrastructure," Derella said in the news release. "Our success in receiving these NJDOT grants is yet another example of the County and our municipalities working together to support economic development that benefits all of our residents."

