Cumberland County announces changes at waste complex
The Cumberland County Improvement Authority on Friday announced precautionary changes in operations at its solid waste complex.

All e-waste collection from municipalities will be suspended until further notice. Additionally, Deerfield Township residents will be permitted to dispose at the SWC Convenience Center on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday only.

The changes take effect immediately, according to a release from the Improvement Authority.

Effective Dec. 14, the public will no longer be permitted access to dispose at the SWC. Businesses, on the other hand, will be restricted to account holders only.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

