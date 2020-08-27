Two Cumberland County businesses are facing lawsuits after the state deemed them polluters in lower-income and minority communities.
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and state Environmental Protection Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe on Thursday announced the filing of 12 environmental enforcement actions against businesses in New Jersey, predominantly in the northern part of the state.
Deerfield Organics of Upper Deerfield Township was listed in the statement for contaminated storm-water discharge. According to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office, the prior owner improperly disposed of solid waste from recycling operations by burying the waste on site, which has not been addressed by the current owner.
The defendants in the Upper Deerfield suit are Deerfield Organics, Nature’s Choice Recycling and Harvest Garden State.
TRENTON — “Bring it on,” Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday of a lawsuit filed by the reelectio…
Additionally, Hyman’s Automotive and Hyman Concrete & Construction in Fairfield Township was listed for, according to the state, oil and hazardous fluids leaking from junk cars, and illegally stored and burned piles of wood and concrete. Defendants include Ennis Hyman, Gerald Hyman, and Hyman Concrete and Construction LLC.
Many of the properties sued have pollutants known to contribute to health problems including respiratory tract irritation, chronically reduced lung function, kidney problems, neurological disorders and certain cancers, the Attorney General’s Office said. The complaints seek remedies including cleanup of contaminated properties and compliance with all outstanding Department of Environmental Protection orders, payment of damages and penalties, reimbursement to the state for cleanup costs and natural resource damages.
Other suits were filed against businesses in Newark, Paterson, Hillside, South Orange, Jersey City and Elizabeth.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.