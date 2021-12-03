 Skip to main content
Cumberland Area Transit System to provide Saturday shopping service this month
Beginning Saturday, the Cumberland County Cumberland Area Transit System (CATS) will offer a temporary service to provide transportation to residents aged 60 and older, veterans, persons with disabilities and the general public to help with holiday shopping needs.

This service will be available Saturdays Dec. 4, 11 and 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We hope this added service will ease the transportation needs for our seniors, veterans, and persons with disabilities this holiday season. In the past, we offered extended weekday hours in December, but upon polling, we found that our ridership prefers to shop earlier in the day,” County Commissioner Carol Musso said in a news release.

Funding for the cost of additional hours will be covered by an existing grant from New Jersey Transit. The service will be offered in addition to regular operating hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Those looking to take advantage of the CATS service should call dispatch at 856-691-7799 at least two days in advance of when a tide is needed. Reservation calls can be made between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cancellation calls and medical emergencies or same-day and prior-day reservations, which will be granted only on a space-available basis, can be made 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

