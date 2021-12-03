Cumberland Area Transit System to provide Saturday shopping service this month

Beginning Saturday, the Cumberland County Cumberland Area Transit System (CATS) will offer a temporary service to provide transportation to residents aged 60 and older, veterans, persons with disabilities and the general public to help with holiday shopping needs.
This service will be available Saturdays Dec. 4, 11 and 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We hope this added service will ease the transportation needs for our seniors, veterans, and persons with disabilities this holiday season. In the past, we offered extended weekday hours in December, but upon polling, we found that our ridership prefers to shop earlier in the day,” County Commissioner Carol Musso said in a news release.
Funding for the cost of additional hours will be covered by an existing grant from New Jersey Transit. The service will be offered in addition to regular operating hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Those looking to take advantage of the CATS service should call dispatch at 856-691-7799 at least two days in advance of when a tide is needed. Reservation calls can be made between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cancellation calls and medical emergencies or same-day and prior-day reservations, which will be granted only on a space-available basis, can be made 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hundreds of shoppers flocked to Historic Smithville Village in Galloway Township on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, for Small Business Saturday. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Ting Kuo, right, 35, and Andrew Magrini, 33, of Manhattan, New York, check out the decorations at the Crafting Cellar at Historic Smithville in Galloway Township.
Ting Kuo, 35, and Andrew Magrini, 33, of the Manhattan section of New York City, enjoy the shopping at Historic Smithville Village on Saturday in Galloway Township.
Michael Spagnola, 59, owner of Underground, rings up a purchase made by Shaana Niessen, of Wall Township, on Saturday in Historic Smithville in Galloway Township.
James Coppotelli, 47, left, and Christina Miller, 42, both of Jackson Township, shop inside Underground on Saturday at Historic Smithville Village in Galloway Township.
Hundreds gather in the Village Green of Historic Smithville to watch the Riddlesbrood Touring Theatre Company put on a musical production of "A Christmas Carol" on Saturday.
Adam Perfetti, co-owner of Cook's Corner, roasts coffee beans Saturday at the shop in Historic Smithville Village in Galloway Township.
Jenna Perfetti, right, 49, of Upper Township, waits on customers Saturday at Cook's Corner that she co-owns with her husband in Historic Smithville Village in Galloway Township.
An American Sign Language Santa is accompanied by a ginger bread man and a unicorn as they parade down Ventnor Avenue in Margate on Saturday.
Jacob Henderson
Margate City Engine 21 fire truck leads the way for the American Sign Language Santa parade.
Margate's Mega Shopping Weekend was held Friday through Sunday the weekend of November 26. This mega shopping weekend was to help promote small businesses on Small Business Saturday. During the parade featuring Sign Language Santa.
Jacob Henderson
Heritage Surf and Sport is a shop located in Margate City. This store has the likes of T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, any clothing you can think of clothing wise. They also carry surfboards and skateboards along with the tools and protection gear needed for those sports.
Jacob Henderson
During the parade featuring Sign Language Santa, Lucy the inflatable Elephant made her way down Ventnor Ave. bringing smiles to children's faces.
Margate's Mega Shopping Weekend was held Friday through Sunday the weekend of November 26. This mega shopping weekend was to help promote small businesses on Small Business Saturday. During the parade featuring Sign Language Santa.
Jacob Henderson
Bedazzled Boutique is a shop in Margate City that is the perfect place for mothers & daughters looking for any type of clothing, jewelry, or makeup.
Jacob Henderson
