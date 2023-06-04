EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Ryan Keen has been coming to the Greek Festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church since he was a little kid.

He and his cousin Brittany Gross just grabbed an order of loukoumades — light pastry dough balls covered in honey, cinnamon or powdered sugar — while they planned their next move.

"We're gonna go wait in line, get some gyros, some pastries and then take some home to my parents," the 29-year-old township resident said.

Food is one of the biggest draws of the annual festival, which was in its 39th year. Sunday was the last of the four-day festival located on the back parking lot and property behind the church.

"I'm always here for the food," said Gross, 26.

This was the second year in a row the festival returned to its normal setup. No festival was held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the church held take-out festivals at the end of 2020 and throughout 2021. People could place orders at the church, drive around back and pick up their food. The festival made its triumphant return during the first weekend of June 2022.

"What I especially like about this festival, and it's happened to me a few times, is it becomes kind of a reunion ground for people. ... It just has a way of reconnecting people, and I love that," said the Rev. George Liacopulos, a parish priest. "Plus it's the beginning of the summer, we're outdoors again, the smells, the barbecue. It's nice. It's festive."

Many of the church's parishioners ran the food stands, putting on display the countless hours dedicated to keeping festival goers fed and happy. Men were cutting the souvlaki, the giant meat cylinders that were shaved to be used in gyros. Others were cutting the tomatoes and onions to be used in the gyro platters.

All hands were on deck to put together salads, while some of the younger parishioners manned the pastry stands. People got to choose from a wide variety of pastries, including baklava, kataifi and kaimaki.

Carnival games were set up behind the church. There were bout 10 rides for kids of all ages, including a little train ride, a small roller coaster, a big slide and various spinning rides.

Terrance Jamison, 46, of Galloway Township, leaned up against the railing of a spinning rocket ship ride as he watched his 3-year-old son, Isaiah, take his turn. Isaiah had a big smile every time he came around the bend and looked toward his father.

Jamison has brought his family to the festival for three years, calling it a bonding experience. One thing the pandemic taught him was to not take anything for granted, he said.

He loves how the festival brings out different types of people.

"I like my son to be well-rounded," Jamison said. "I grew up in Catholic school, and it taught me how to adapt. I think that's why God made everybody different colors, so we could take gain from everybody's experience."

Sabrina Holleran, of Northfield, had a similar experience while watching her 3 1/2-year-old grandson, Rocco Allen, ride the train. This was her first time experiencing the festival and she arrived not knowing what to expect.

"We had Greek coffee. I've never had it before. It's delicious," Holleran said. "(Rocco) did the giant slide, and we didn't get afraid at the top, so that was a first time. So a lot of firsts today."

Holleran marveled at how she heard all different languages throughout the day from the different families, whether Greek or another culture.

"It's very diverse, and it's great. Everybody is getting along, and it's just how the world should be," Holleran said.

When told that some people will walk away from the Greek Festival having had an experience like that, Liacopulos, the parish priest, was floored.

"I love that; that's wonderful," Liacopulos said. "It's family-oriented and very diverse. I know our parishioners here have a lot of friends and colleagues from all walks of life, and they invite them every year. They come back, and it's beautiful.

"I think it's nice for South Jersey to have events like this to connect us. We need as much of that as possible."

