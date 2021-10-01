Cruise Down Memory Lane to return to Vineland

VINELAND — The Cruise Down Memory Lane classic car show is set to return to downtown Vineland this month after taking a hiatus last year due to COVID-19, organizers said Friday.

Millions of dollars' worth of vintage and exotic cars will line Landis Avenue from 3 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16.

“Thousands of people, classic car buffs and people just out to have some fun all love this longtime Vineland tradition which brings back the days of muscle cars, chrome and fins,” Russell Swanson, executive director of Main Street Vineland, said in a news release. “We’re proud of this iconic event, which has been going strong for over a quarter of a century and which draws people to Vineland from all over.”

The event also will feature a cruise portion, following the static display of the cars, organizers said.

Gates will open at 2 p.m. at West and East avenues. All participating vehicles must enter through the gate. The cars will remain parked for display when the event starts at 3 p.m. Participants can cruise the avenue starting at 7 p.m. or remain parked. All traffic laws will be enforced. The event is open to American cars only. They must be 1974 or older, unless it is a highly modified late-model vehicle or a car entering with a legitimate car club.

For more information, visit theave.biz.

