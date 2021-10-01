 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cruise Down Memory Lane to return to Vineland
0 comments
top story

Cruise Down Memory Lane to return to Vineland

{{featured_button_text}}
Cruise Down Memory Lane

Millions of dollars’ worth of vintage and exotic cars will again line Landis Avenue as the Cruise Down Memory Lane returns to downtown Vineland on Oct. 16.

 Main Street Vineland, provided

AccuWeather experts say in October, there’s more storm development close to the U.S. Eleven major hurricanes have formed and made landfall in Florida in the month of October since records began in 1851.

VINELAND — The Cruise Down Memory Lane classic car show is set to return to downtown Vineland this month after taking a hiatus last year due to COVID-19, organizers said Friday.

Millions of dollars' worth of vintage and exotic cars will line Landis Avenue from 3 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Thousands of people, classic car buffs and people just out to have some fun all love this longtime Vineland tradition which brings back the days of muscle cars, chrome and fins,” Russell Swanson, executive director of Main Street Vineland, said in a news release. “We’re proud of this iconic event, which has been going strong for over a quarter of a century and which draws people to Vineland from all over.”

The event also will feature a cruise portion, following the static display of the cars, organizers said.

Gates will open at 2 p.m. at West and East avenues. All participating vehicles must enter through the gate. The cars will remain parked for display when the event starts at 3 p.m. Participants can cruise the avenue starting at 7 p.m. or remain parked. All traffic laws will be enforced. The event is open to American cars only. They must be 1974 or older, unless it is a highly modified late-model vehicle or a car entering with a legitimate car club.

For more information, visit theave.biz.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News