Crowds return to Atlantic, Ocean City Boardwalks for mask-free Memorial Day

"I feel so refreshed, being able to go out, be normal and socialize with people. It's been amazing," Archung said. "We went out last night and it was so nice not to have a mask on. And it was cool because everybody was feeling the same. We were all there to socialize and have fun after the pandemic."

"We went to Hard Rock and heard live music for the first time in more than a year and the best part was actually seeing everyone's faces," Campbell said.

McKenna Willard, 24, of New York City, said being fully vaccinated helped she and Straub feel at ease now that masks are not longer required.

"We're both vaccinated so that's helpful, at first it felt weird not wearing a mask but we got over it pretty quickly," Willard said. "And it's going to be hard to go back to New York because it's still pretty strict there."

Kylie W., 17, said she's happy the restrictions have been eased but hopes people continue being cautious when it comes to the COVID-19 virus.

"It's great that things are opening back up but people need to remain safe," Kylie said. "I think people need to understand that the pandemic isn't over just yet, but it does feel great to be able to enjoy the holiday without a mask. It definitely feels like we're getting back to normal."