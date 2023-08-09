BUENA — About 100 people gathered Tuesday evening to remember four people, including two children, killed in a house explosion last week.

With a backdrop of firetrucks hiding what was left of the home in the 300 block of Northwest Boulevard, the crowd surrounded a stretch of grass in front of the property beside a walking path adjacent to a rail line.

Family members were in attendance, rallying the crowd for prayers as they continued to mourn.

Two other children, ages 1 and 16, remained in a Philadelphia hospital with severe burns. An organizer for the event said the two hospitalized children are doing well.

The family declined to address the fatal blast with the media.

Throughout the gathering, some in the crowd shared hugs and joined in prayer before lighting candles, which were later surrounded by pictures of the dead.

The blast happened about 10:30 a.m. last Thursday. Two children, ages 2 and 3, who have been identified publicly only as Lyanni and Leovani, and two men, ages 52 and 73, died in the incident.

Authorities say the case is being treated as a criminal investigation.

The cause of a fire triggered by an explosion at a Buena home last week remains unknown, police said Monday.

Franklin Township police, who patrol the borough, are leading the investigation with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said he planned to release more information next week, possibly including the names of the victims.

“We are not complete with the investigation into the cause as of yet,” DeCesari said Wednesday.

Residents heard a roaring explosion about 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Several nearby walked out to find the home, its roof caved in, fully engulfed by a three-alarm fire.

Three of the missing victims were found by Thursday evening with the help of a State Police K-9 Unit. The fourth victim was found about 2 p.m. Friday at the base of the destroyed structure, according to a previous news release.

The first body recovered was one of the children, followed by the two men, DeCesari said. The last body taken from the site was the second child.

Minotola firetrucks assembled back to back hid the rubble from the crowd Tuesday. Behind the trucks, the charred remains of the two-story home remained. The blast left behind a hole that appeared to be the basement.

At least two neighboring homes were damaged by the blaze, displacing their tenants.

While destruction hid behind the trucks, hope for the family and friends thrived on the opposite side.

Tuesday evening’s vigil had been in the works since about Saturday, said Anna Feliciano, its lead organizer.

Irma Rodriguez, the mother of the 2- and 3-year-old victims, shared intentions for a public vigil earlier this week. Rodriguez, who appeared Tuesday night, reached out to Feliciano for help planning the meetup.

“She is a very close friend of my daughter’s,” said Feliciano, 47, of Vineland. “Out of respect for her being a young mother, I stepped in to make this happen for her and her children.”

Many attendees wore pink and red, two favorite colors of the children, said Feliciano, who was working last Thursday at the time of the blast.

“I feel for her (Rodriguez) because I know what it’s like to be a mother,” Feliciano said. “It’s for her and the father of the children. I just want them to make sure that they have their farewell to their children respectfully. It’s not about me, and it’s not about the community. It’s about the children and the parents.”

By 6 p.m. Tuesday, several people stood beside a makeshift memorial in front of the property, leaving flowers and looking at photos of the deceased. Some brought refreshments before others arrived, others balloons and candles.

By 7:30 p.m., a crowd had built and was saying prayers to honor those lost. About a half-hour later, attendees began lighting candles, sharing the flames with one another.

About 50 candles were left burning in front of the memorial by 8:30 p.m.

Brian Slusarz, 23, of Franklin Township, was among those grieving with the community Tuesday. His friends live next door to the home destroyed by the explosion, he said.

“Everyone is supporting each other, everyone has got each other’s back and everyone is trying to help each other the best they can,” Slusarz said.

