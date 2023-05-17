ATLANTIC CITY — A vision of urban farms and island-grown produce took a step closer to reality Tuesday with the approval of up to $308,000 in funding from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

The grant, which received unanimous approval, goes to the local organization C.R.O.P.S. to support the creation of a sustainable food system and a local food economy in the city, which has been described as a food desert by both local and state officials.

The organization has already put together community gardens, farm markets and operates a store on Atlantic Avenue.

Alicia Newcomb, C.R.O.P.S. executive director, thanked the CRDA board for the support and described efforts to establish urban farms in the city, where local farmers can make a living and community members would have access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

Other supporters of the program said it could become a model for urban farms throughout the state.

It was one of several community grants approved at the meeting, which will amount to millions of dollars. The board voted unanimously to support the Chicken Bone Beach Arts jazz concerts, a community college program to connect city residents with jobs, a Black Excellence Festival planned for June and a program to train residents to work on wind turbines, a potentially lucrative career as New Jersey’s offshore wind projects take shape.

Members of the CRDA’s governing body seemed enthused by the decisions.

Board member Mike Hanley said he did not remember a better project for the people of Atlantic City coming before the board than the wind power training program.

That project, created by Rowan College of South Jersey, will train 15 city residents for the wind power industry, with a good shot at a job when the energy company Ørsted begins hiring for the Ocean Wind 1 project in October.

The participants will be paid $15 an hour as part of the program. CRDA will contribute $354,420 out of a total program cost of close to $1 million. The job could earn more than $65,000 a year. Most of the training will take place in Atlantic City.

“This is exactly what we should be doing. Good work,” said board Chairman Mo Butler.

“This has been a terrific agenda,” said board member Mike Bison later in the meeting. “All of the items that you have worked on, that staff has worked on, they’re coming to fruition and really benefiting the people of Atlantic City, which is our mission.”

The C.R.O.P.S. funding drew the most comments from members of the public at the meeting, with members of the organization and supporters addressing the board.

The CRDA grant will cover about a third of the proposed cost of the effort, estimated at $663,000. With that, C.R.O.P.S. plans to foster urban farms, including training for farmers, and help them remain viable by providing a market for the produce.

Plans also call for the organization to publicize the efforts, including to tourists in the city, as well as working with local schools and businesses to create outlets for the local produce.

C.R.O.P.S., or Communities Revolutionizing Open Public Spaces, operates community food gardens, farm markets and educational programs in Atlantic City and other Atlantic County communities.

The CRDA is continuing to work on bringing a full-service supermarket to Atlantic City. A high-profile deal to build an $18.7 million ShopRite on Baltic Avenue fell apart last year.

In previous interviews, Newcomb had called for a multipronged approach to bringing fresh food to Atlantic City residents, to include locally grown produce.

Representatives of the Northeast Organic Farming Association and other organizations expressed confidence in C.R.O.P.S., both to create local jobs and to improve the city’s food culture.

Sean Pattwell, executive director of the CRDA, said the authority’s team has been meeting with other people in the city to investigate hydroponics, vertical farming and other options to grow produce in the city.

“It’s an exciting concept and something that we’re actually in active talks with some other folks about right at the moment,” Pattwell said.

CRDA approved $200,000 from the Tourism and Community Development Fund for the Chicken Bone Beach jazz concerts at Kennedy Plaza and Brown’s Park.

Henrietta Shelton, the founder of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation, thanked the CRDA for the grant, saying it will allow the organization to present quality music.

A project with Atlantic Cape Community College will receive a CRDA grant of up to $769,810 for the Atlantic City Works Phase 2 program. Part of the effort will include connecting employers with job seekers, and offering training and other programs to Atlantic City residents. The requested money will allow the program to serve 275 participants in the AC Works program, Maisha Moore, the CRDA’s deputy executive director, told the board.

Another program aimed at increasing job opportunities for Atlantic City residents, the Wind Power Ready program, received a grant of $354,420 at the meeting.

The largest number discussed at the meeting was $1.74 million for improvements at Gardner’s Basin. The board said yes to continuing a previously approved agreement for that project for an additional year.

The Black Excellence Festival, planned for June 16 to 18 at the Showboat Hotel, seeks to showcase Black excellence and “everyday people doing amazing things.” Last year, close to 3,000 people attended.

CRDA approved a tourism, marketing and special events grant for $25,000 for the event.

At the same meeting, the board approved site plans for two cannabis retail businesses, Honeybuzz Farms at 1724 Atlantic Ave. and Everest Dispensary at 1226 Atlantic Ave. Both businesses will need licenses approved by the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

The city currently has three cannabis dispensaries, two that sell to the medical marijuana market only and a third that sells to anyone over 21, with some store hours set aside for medical marijuana patients.