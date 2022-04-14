CROPS begins planting the seeds for another spring season in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — With spring in full bloom, organizers and volunteers are laying the groundwork for a new gardening season.

The group Communities Revolutionizing Open Public Spaces, or CROPS, hosted its kick-off day Wednesday for its flagship Sister Jean Community Garden. About a half dozen people gathered at the garden, found off North Pennsylvania Avenue, planting seeds for the upcoming harvest season and to take to farmers markets in the South Jersey area. The group’s first farmer’s market will be in Linwood later this month.

With mostly sunny skies and a high temperature for the day that climbed past 70 degrees Fahrenheit, people were happy to be back in the garden. On Wednesday, the group was focused on planting lemon balm and red Russian kale.

Ty Bey, who founded a community garden in Pleasantville in 2015, has been working as a CROPS organizer for about a year. She said that she was excited to return to the garden to introduce more people to sustainable gardening practices and providing residents with fresh produce. She said that efforts to promote gardening were particularly important in Atlantic City, which has been labeled a food desert, with a planned Shop Rite supermarket still under construction.

“We’re just trying to get the community motivated to get back to nature and learning the importance of knowing how to take care of yourself,” Bey said.

The CROPS effort in 2022 follows a fruitful 2021. The group built three new gardens last year, making for a total of three public gardens and two, resident-run private gardens. It also launched the “Seedling” program, where it taught families about planting, nutrition and connecting those who use state and federal welfare benefits, such as WIC and SNAP, with places where they can purchase foods to be part of a nutritious diet.

The group collected close to $30,000 from individual donors and over $54,000 in grant funding for its projects in 2021. It hired four part-time employees and 14 paid interns, for a total payroll of just over $48,000.

The Sister Jean Garden is located on the premises of a food pantry, Sister Jean’s Kitchen where people regularly come to collect meals for their families

Khalif Abdul, an Atlantic City resident who said he immigrated to the United States from the Dominican Republic when he was 7 years old, volunteers at the food pantry. He praised the garden for its inclusivity.

“I think this is a magnificent, wonderful thing they got going out here,” Abdul said. “Anybody is welcome to come here.”

As part of last year’s efforts, the group partnered with Rowan University in 2021 to make some of their gardens more accessible. The joint effort was funded by a grant from the Division of Disability Services of the state Department of Human Services. Students from Rowan will also help people will continue to help CROPS, having recently helped install a ramp at the Arc of Atlantic County in Egg Harbor Township.

Overall, the group helped feed an average of 75 to 115 households each week, according to the 2021 CROPS annual report, provided to The Press of Atlantic City.

Bey added that there were plans to open a CROPS store where they hope to host workshops.

“It’s just a lot going on,” Bey said.

The group will host another planting event at Sister Jean’s garden on Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

