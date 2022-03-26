Crisis pregnancy centers help women during unplanned pregnancies

It was May 2019, and Elisha Trulli, now 28, of Sea Isle City, was deep in college classes — just seven away from finishing her major. Her dreams for her future included completing her degree, starting a career in accounting and one day having a family and a house.

Then she found out she was pregnant.

Trulli’s story is familiar to many women who find themselves in unplanned pregnancies, scared and unsure where to turn for help.

Crisis pregnancy centers offer women facing unplanned pregnancies education, support and alternatives to abortion, said Luz Vasquez, executive director of Hope Pregnancy, a nonprofit with centers in Ocean City and North Cape May.

In New Jersey, where Gov. Phil Murphy recently signed into law a bill codifying abortion as a civil right in the event that Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, crisis pregnancy centers like Hope Pregnancy and Crisis Pregnancy in Egg Harbor City are more vital than ever, say the women running the centers.

“We disagree with Gov. Murphy that abortion on demand is a ‘right,’” Vasquez said. “Simply put, once a woman becomes pregnant, it is no longer just her rights to consider, but that of the pre-born child as well.”

“Pregnancy care centers are a critical component in the debate against abortion. It is our lifesaving answer to unplanned pregnancies,” Vasquez said.

Christine Thornley, executive director of Crisis Pregnancy, said centers like hers provide a vital service.

“The number one reason why people look to abortion is because they feel like they’re alone and nobody’s there to help them, but we are,” Thornley said.

The centers Vasquez and Thornley represent are faith-based nonprofits operating under a social service model. They provide women, whether expecting or already mothers, with free items such as pregnancy tests, diapers, clothing and baby accessories while seeking to meet their spiritual and emotional needs as well. Spanish-speaking volunteers are also on hand.

They do not offer referrals for abortion. Instead they provide referrals to social service agencies and nonprofits for help in areas such as housing, addiction recovery, adoption, food insecurity, and free or low-cost health care.

The centers also offer post-abortive support, which, Thornley said, “abortion clinics don’t offer.”

“The biggest thing that we try to do, and teach our volunteers to do, is to listen,” Thornley said. “That is the best way we’re going to get to know them and their situation and what their needs are.”

It was through Thornley’s Crisis Pregnancy Services that Trulli said she found the help she needed.

Trulli recalled being “kind of in a panic.” Upon first seeing the positive pregnancy test strip, a fleeting thought about abortion entered her mind, but she immediately pushed it away, thinking, “‘Oh no, no, this is a true gift right here, people don’t get this experience all the time, and I need to do whatever I can to protect it, to take care of it, whatever it takes.”

She reached out to the state for resources and received a packet in the mail, which included information on Thornley’s center in Egg Harbor City. She called the center and made an appointment. She was nervous about her visit, until the volunteers brought up their faith.

“They told me, ‘God is here with you. He’s here to bless you. We’re here to bless you because we want to give you some gifts that others have given us, and now we want to bless others that are in need,’” Trulli said.

“We make it clear to them that this is a faith-based organization, but it’s not a requirement for us to serve you,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez’s Hope Pregnancy Centers operate under the larger umbrella of Options for Women, an organization based in Cherry Hill. Vasquez is new to the position, having just started in July.

“I love it. It’s something that was ideal, a perfect fit,” she said. “I’ve been advocating for life for a while, so to have the opportunity to do that at this level, more direct — it’s been a blessing.”

Hope recently added a free ultrasound option, operated by a certified ultrasound technician for women who would like to see their babies.

Both centers take donations of baby items and maternity clothes from the public and local churches. A thrift store adjacent to the North Cape May property helps raise funds for the centers.

Both executive directors feel they have no room to judge a client’s situation. They can relate.

Thornley was a single mom who said she felt “pressured toward abortion” when pregnant with her son, now 21. She was told by her doctor that he would have a debilitating defect and be born with a piece of his brain missing that would keep him from being able to walk or talk.

It was when a new OBGYN came in to an appointment that she felt peace in her decision to keep the baby. She said the woman took her hand and told her, “‘If there is something wrong with him, that doesn’t mean that his life isn’t valuable.’”

“And that’s something that always stuck with me,” she said. “And the miracle of it all is that my son was born healthy, nothing is wrong with him,” adding she calls a small divot remaining on his head “his miracle spot.”

Vasquez said the majority of women coming in for help have children and are concerned about how they can provide for yet another. She can relate — she already had two children when she terminated two pregnancies, a decision she said she regrets.

Trulli, whose daughter is now 2, went on to get her degree in accounting and works in the field. She said she would recommend Thornley’s center to anyone who was in her shoes.

“They (crisis pregnancy centers) are for you, not just physically, but for your mental health too, which is I think just as important,” Trulli said.

Thornley wants women to know that, like Trulli, having a baby doesn’t need to end your dreams.

“I think the narrative in this world is ‘No, you can’t have a child and a career and an education,’” she said. “There’s a ‘no’ around every corner when it comes to that. … We’re coming alongside these women and showing them how they can have it all.”

