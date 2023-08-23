CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — An employee of the Cape May County Special Services School District has been accused of physically abusing a student, county Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Sheriff Robert Nolan said Wednesday.
Garry Murray, 55, of Woodbine, was charged with child abuse and neglect along with simple assault Monday.
Sheriff's and prosecutor's detectives conducted an investigation in June regarding an incident of physical abuse that occurred in the special services district, resulting in Murray's arrest, authorities said in a news release.
Murray was released on a summons pending court.
If convicted, he could face up to 18 months in prison.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.