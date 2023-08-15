A South Dakota man was indicted Tuesday in the June 16 murder of Atlantic City resident Terrance Dismuke in Egg Harbor City, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Dominique Woodall, 27, of Sioux Falls, is charged with murder, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a handgun.

Egg Harbor City police responded to the shooting in the 200 block of St. Louis Avenue, outside the Beacon Hall event facility, about 4:50 p.m. June 16. Dismuke, 30, was shot and transported first by family and then by an ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he died.

Dismuke's family interviewed by detectives said they heard a gunshot at a family gathering at Beacon Hall, watching outside as Dismuke ran from a blue Dodge Challenger driven by Woodall, an affidavit of probable cause states.

An occupant in the vehicle told detectives he saw Woodall with a gun on his lap around the time of the shooting, the affidavit states. Dismuke was standing on the car's passenger side when Woodall allegedly fired the gun, driving away after the vehicle's remaining occupants exited.

Woodall was arrested in Pleasantville on June 20. He is being held in the Atlantic County jail, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.