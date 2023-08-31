NORRISTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman accused of killing her 11-year-old son will be formally arraigned this fall, a judge ruled Thursday.

A hearing for Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead was scheduled for Oct. 11, according to a court filing Thursday.

DiRienzo-Whitehead, 51, of Horsham Township, is represented by Philadelphia-based attorney Eugene Tinari, who did not immediately return a request for comment after Thursday's hearing.

DiRienzo-Whitehead is charged with murdering her son, Matthew Whitehead, while he slept in their Pennsylvania home in mid-April. Afterward, the mother fled to Cape May, driving a 2019 Toyota Highlander into the waves off a beach there. She was later arrested outside her seasonal home in Wildwood Crest.

Meanwhile, the vehicle was pulled from the water and brought off the beach. Prosecutors said a belt believed to have been used in the murder was recovered from the vehicle.

Following her arrest, DiRienzo-Whitehead agreed to extradition from Cape May County jail, returning to Pennsylvania to face charges. She remains held at the Montgomery County jail, records show.