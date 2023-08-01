Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron could face time in prison when he appears before U.S. District Court Judge Karen M. Williams in Camden for sentencing for filing false tax returns Wednesday.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office said the charges could mean three years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Byron declined to comment.

In March, Byron pleaded guilty to two counts connected to filing false tax returns.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, Byron was charged with the willful preparation and presentation of fraudulent federal tax returns in 2017 and 2018. According to court documents, Byron failed to disclose $40,425 in payments over those two years.

At that point, Byron was one of three members of the Wildwood Board of Commissioners. He became mayor in 2020 after winning reelection in 2019.

He has remained in office, and in previous comments has said he planned to finish his term, but has not decided whether to seek reelection this year.

The federal charges are not the only legal trouble for Byron, who also faced state charges for accepting health benefits to which prosecutors alleged he was not entitled.

In June, a Superior Court judge dismissed those charges, as well as similar charges against former Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. and Commissioner Steve Mikulski. Officials with the state Attorney General’s Office said the dismissal was on a technicality, and without prejudice, leaving the door open to charges being filed again.

Sellinger credited the FBI Atlantic City Public Corruption Task Force, which includes the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and State Police; and special agents of the IRS' Criminal Investigation unit with the investigation into Byron.