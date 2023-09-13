WILDWOOD — Police are searching for a city man accused of stabbing a woman Sunday.

Terrance Dore, 43, is charged with criminal attempt murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said Wednesday in a news release, and is suspected to have a significant eye injury.

About 8:55 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of West Poplar Avenue. Police and firefighters found the victim about two blocks away with multiple puncture wounds to her upper body, police said.

Wildwood Rescue performed lifesaving measures on the woman and transported her to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, police said.

Investigators found a possible suspect had barricaded themselves inside an apartment on West Poplar. Members of the Cape May County Regional SWAT Team responded and set up a perimeter around the apartment to ensure public safety. Members of the Cape May County prosecutor’s Crisis Negotiation Team also were notified and responded to assist.

Eventually, the subject inside the apartment exited the residence and was detained, but it was determined the person was a witness and was transported back to police headquarters.

Meanwhile, a court-authorized search warrant was executed at the West Poplar apartment, where authorities collected DNA evidence to be submitted for analysis.

As a result of the investigation, authorities identified Dore as the suspect. Multiple agencies are searching for him, police said.

Anyone with information concerning Dore’s whereabouts can call police at 609-522-0222.