WILDWOOD CREST — Two borough residents were arrested Saturday after police found drugs in their car during a traffic stop, the department said.

Officers pulled over Michael and Meghan Gleba, ages 37 and 34, at Denver Road and New Jersey Avenue for a traffic violation, police said Wednesday in a news release.

Meghan Gleba, the passenger, was seen stuffing into her bra drugs that were removed from her purse, police said. Once she was detained, police found suspected heroin and cocaine in the vehicle.

Michael Gleba was driving under the influence at the time the car was stopped, police said.

A 4-year-old daughter was also inside the vehicle, police said.

Both Michael and Meghan Gleba were charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a child.

Michael Gleba additionally was charged with driving while intoxicated. He was sent to the Cape May County jail. He is no longer listed as being at the facility, according to inmate records.

Meghan Gleba was released on a summons pending court.