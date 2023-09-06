WILDWOOD CREST — A North Jersey man allegedly groped a 17-year-old girl while both were swimming in the ocean last week, police said.
Joseph McCourt, 32, of Bayonne, Hudson County, was charged with criminal sexual contact after being found on the beach, police said Wednesday in a news release. He was released on a summons pending court.
Lifeguards summoned police to the Buttercup Road beach last Wednesday after learning the teenager was touched inappropriately by McCourt in the ocean near Heather Road, police said.
Witnesses led police to McCourt, who was found underneath a beach towel consuming alcohol. He was arrested after being identified as the alleged perpetrator, police said.
McCourt also was given a citation for drinking alcohol on the beach, police said.
People are also reading…
McCourt may have had other interactions with minors in the area the day he was arrested, police said.
Anyone with additional information can call police at 609-522-2456.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.