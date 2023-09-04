WILDWOOD — A Middle Township man was arrested early Sunday morning after he was found carrying a shotgun, police said.
Officers chased down and arrested Dondre Spencer, 31, after he fled from the Pacific Avenue business district, police said Monday in a news release.
Police were informed about 12:20 a.m. that Spencer was in front of an unidentified business in the 2700 block of Pacific. He was seen by police and ran from the officer, dropping a draw-string bag holding a sawed-off shotgun, police said.
Spencer was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess weapons, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was sent to the Cape May County jail.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.