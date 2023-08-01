Atlantic County detectives don’t believe there is a connection between the Gilgo Beach and West Atlantic City murders.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office recently compared evidence with Suffolk County police in New York to examine possible ties to both cases. After the meeting it was determined there was no link, Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said in a statement Tuesday.
“Authorities will continue to follow all leads until the perpetrator of those crimes is brought to justice,” Reynolds said, adding his agency won’t comment further on the investigation into the four women whose bodies were found behind a motel near Atlantic City in 2006.
Suffolk County police on Monday said its commissioner, Rodney Harrison, doubted Rex Heuermann, 59, who was arrested this month in the Gilgo Beach murders, was also connected to the West Atlantic City case.
The architect from New York is accused in the deaths of three sex workers found beside a beach on Long Island in 2010 and is a prime suspect in a fourth.
Two women out for a walk near the Golden Key Motel in Egg Harbor Township’s West Atlantic City section discovered Kim Raffo, 35, dead in a marshy area in November 2006. Law enforcement then found the bodies of Molly Dilts, 20, Barbara Breidor, 42, and Tracy Roberts, 23.
The four women were found face down with their heads pointing east toward Atlantic City.
No one has been charged in the case.
Reynolds urged anyone with information about the unsolved murders to call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or visit
acpo.org/tip/new to submit an anonymous tip.
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators used the parking lot of the Fortune Inn on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township as a base of operations.. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
FOUR BODIES-----George Tarrau, a resident of the Golden Key Motel, holds up four fingers as he talks about the four women found dead in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. Police are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday Nov. 21, 2006. (Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators used the parking lot of the Fortune Inn on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township as a base of operations.. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Police photograph at the scene. Mon. Nov. 20 2006 Police investigate bodies found in the marshes between the AC Expressway Welcome Center and Rt. 322 in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township police officer , Hector Tavarez stands at the entrance to the Fortune Inn that police used as a base of operations for their investigation. In the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township . They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
FOUR BODIES-----Fatima Smith , a resident of the Golden Key Motel , looks out a window of the motel as she talks about the four women found dead. . In the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township . They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Police investigate at the scene. Mon. Nov. 20 2006 Police investigate bodies found in the marshes between the AC Expressway Welcome Center and Rt. 322 in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township police officer , Hector Tavarez stands at the entrance to the Fortune Inn that police used as a base of operations for their investigation. In the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township . They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
The Golden Key Motel, shown in 2006, has since been demolished, after it became inextricably linked with the deaths of four prostitutes.
A room from The Golden Key hotel is shown in West Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday evening Nov. 21, 2006. Four female bodies were found early Monday behind the hotel. (Photo by Brian Branch Price)
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators search for clues at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Scene was next to Golden Key Motel. Mon. Nov. 20 2006 Police investigate bodies found in the marshes between the AC Expressway Welcome Center and Rt. 322 in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Blitz displays a aerial photograph of the area that has where the bodies were found marked. Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
FOUR BODIES----- Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigator puts several bags containing possible evidence into the Prosecutor's Office van at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators get ready to use a canoe to further investigate at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
FOUR BODIES-----The Golden Key Motel , on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township , seems to be where the bodies were found . Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators search for clues at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators get ready to use a canoe to further investigate at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
FOUR BODIES----- Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigator carries several bags containing possible evidence at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
FOUR BODIES----- Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigator carries several bags containing possible evidence at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators used the parking lot of the Fortune Inn on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township as a base of operations.. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Police investigate at the scene. Mon. Nov. 20 2006 Police investigate bodies found in the marshes between the AC Expressway Welcome Center and Rt. 322 in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
FOUR BODIES-----Blue Hunter , a resident of the Golden Key Motel , talks about the four women found dead. . In the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township . Police are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Police investigate at the scene. Mon. Nov. 20 2006 Police investigate bodies found in the marshes between the AC Expressway Welcome Center and Rt. 322 in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators used the parking lot of the Fortune Inn on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township as a base of operations.. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Blitz displays a aerial photograph of the area that has where the bodies were found marked. Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators search for clues at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Police van moves into position to load body at the scene. Mon. Nov. 20 2006 Police investigate bodies found in the marshes between the AC Expressway Welcome Center and Rt. 322 in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Police investigate at the scene. Mon. Nov. 20 2006 Police investigate bodies found in the marshes between the AC Expressway Welcome Center and Rt. 322 in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
FOUR BODIES-----Fatima Smith , a resident of the Golden Key Motel , looks out a window of the motel as she talks about the four women found dead. . In the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township . They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Egg Harbor Township police and Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office investigators search for clues along the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township after the bodies of four women were found in the marshes behind the Golden Key Motel on Nov. 20, 2006.
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators used the parking lot of the Fortune Inn on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township as a base of operations.. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
FOUR BODIES----- Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigator puts several bags containing possible evidence into the Prosecutor's Office van at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators search for clues at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
