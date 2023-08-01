Atlantic County detectives don’t believe there is a connection between the Gilgo Beach and West Atlantic City murders.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office recently compared evidence with Suffolk County police in New York to examine possible ties to both cases. After the meeting it was determined there was no link, Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said in a statement Tuesday.

“Authorities will continue to follow all leads until the perpetrator of those crimes is brought to justice,” Reynolds said, adding his agency won’t comment further on the investigation into the four women whose bodies were found behind a motel near Atlantic City in 2006.

Suffolk County police on Monday said its commissioner, Rodney Harrison, doubted Rex Heuermann, 59, who was arrested this month in the Gilgo Beach murders, was also connected to the West Atlantic City case.

The architect from New York is accused in the deaths of three sex workers found beside a beach on Long Island in 2010 and is a prime suspect in a fourth.

Two women out for a walk near the Golden Key Motel in Egg Harbor Township’s West Atlantic City section discovered Kim Raffo, 35, dead in a marshy area in November 2006. Law enforcement then found the bodies of Molly Dilts, 20, Barbara Breidor, 42, and Tracy Roberts, 23.

The four women were found face down with their heads pointing east toward Atlantic City.

No one has been charged in the case.

Reynolds urged anyone with information about the unsolved murders to call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/tip/new to submit an anonymous tip.

