A 28-year-old Cincinnati man was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in a 2015 shooting that killed two people in Vineland, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.
The verdict against Michael R. Loftin Jr. was reached Wednesday following a 12-day jury trial. Loftin was acquitted on several charges, including two counts of murder, one count of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Loftin, who is being held in the Cumberland County jail, is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 27 and faces 10 to 20 years in prison, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
At 12:19 a.m. March 8, 2015, Vineland police were dispatched to the 100 block of West Grape Street for a report of several gunshots. When police arrived, they found the victim’s vehicle with four occupants inside.
People are also reading…
As a result of the gunshots, the officers found Damien Mills dead at the scene. Kevin Peterson, who suffered four gunshot wounds, later died at a hospital. A female victim, who survived, had a gunshot wound to the leg.
During the investigation, police found a flip phone in close proximity to shell casings and the victims’ vehicle. After examining the phone’s contents, certain phone numbers led them to a residence in the 200 block of East Oak Road. The phone was swabbed for DNA and returned positive as a match to Loftin, who was charged June 2, 2015.
Co-defendant Sheldon Goldsborough was also charged in the shooting and is awaiting trial.
VINELAND — Three people were arrested on drug charges, including running a drug-production s…
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.