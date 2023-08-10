A 28-year-old Cincinnati man was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in a 2015 shooting that killed two people in Vineland, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

The verdict against Michael R. Loftin Jr. was reached Wednesday following a 12-day jury trial. Loftin was acquitted on several charges, including two counts of murder, one count of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Loftin, who is being held in the Cumberland County jail, is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 27 and faces 10 to 20 years in prison, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

At 12:19 a.m. March 8, 2015, Vineland police were dispatched to the 100 block of West Grape Street for a report of several gunshots. When police arrived, they found the victim’s vehicle with four occupants inside.

As a result of the gunshots, the officers found Damien Mills dead at the scene. Kevin Peterson, who suffered four gunshot wounds, later died at a hospital. A female victim, who survived, had a gunshot wound to the leg.

During the investigation, police found a flip phone in close proximity to shell casings and the victims’ vehicle. After examining the phone’s contents, certain phone numbers led them to a residence in the 200 block of East Oak Road. The phone was swabbed for DNA and returned positive as a match to Loftin, who was charged June 2, 2015.

Co-defendant Sheldon Goldsborough was also charged in the shooting and is awaiting trial.

Murder charges lead Vineland police to drug ring VINELAND — Three people were arrested on drug charges, including running a drug-production s…