VINELAND — A city police officer won't be charged with killing a Millville man during a rampage involving construction equipment in late 2021, a state grand jury ruled last week.

The jury voted not to charge Sgt. Louis Platania in the shooting death of Joshua Gonzalez, the state Attorney General's Office said Tuesday.

The case was investigated by the state Office of Public Integrity and Accountability and submitted to the grand jury following a 2019 state directive on officer-involved shootings, the Attorney General's Office said in a news release.

Gonzalez, 20, was erratically driving a backhoe in Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park in December 2021, crashing it into several homes and vehicles, including three police cars, an ambulance and an occupied civilian car.

About 5 a.m. that day, police responded to a disturbance involving the backhoe in the area of West Park Drive, encountering Gonzalez as he operated the construction equipment.

Police tried unsuccessfully for about 30 minutes to stop Gonazlez, who state investigators say also tried using the backhoe to hit police vehicles pursuing him.

Platania approached the backhoe on foot, shooting Gonzalez, who was pronounced dead at the scene later that morning.

Three city police officers were treated for minor injuries sustained in the incident.

In previously released body camera video, Platania can be seen running after the backhoe, firing multiple shots at Gonzalez before he appears to turn limp. The vehicle loses control and strikes a tree and streetlamp, after which multiple officers approach to remove Gonzalez from the cab.