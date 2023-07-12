VINELAND — Police are offering an award of up to $50,000 for information that can help them catch a suspect who assaulted a U.S. Postal Service worker last week.
The letter carrier was assaulted and robbed about 11:25 a.m. July 3, police said Tuesday in a news release.
The suspect was photographed wearing a dark-colored hoodie and gloves.
Anyone with information can call police at 856-691-4111, the Postal Service's Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 or email asperez@vinelandcity.org.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.