VINELAND — The city is taking over Millville Municipal Court's cases amid staffing issues and bias claims made in a civil rights lawsuit filed by state officials.

Vineland City Council unanimously passed a resolution Thursday during a special meeting formalizing the agreement between both towns ordered by Gloucester, Salem and Cumberland county Assignment Judge Benjamin C. Telsey in August.

It was the second resolution agreed to at the meeting, the first being one to appoint Stephen Barse as an associate solicitor for the city.

The resolution was adopted about a week after state court officials announced Millville Municipal Court would have its cases heard by a Vineland judge instead. Millville was recently left without a judge and sufficient administrative staff to operate, according to state court officials.

"In order to have an agreement, council is the governing body, they're the ones that have the authority to allow the mayor to sign an agreement," city Solicitor Rich Tonetta said following Thursday's meeting.

Meanwhile, Millville Municipal Court faces a lawsuit filed in August by the state Division on Civil Rights accusing it of discriminating against Latino defendants, allegations first made by Judge Jason Witcher.

Vineland Councilman Albert Vargas asked how long the order issued by Telsey would last. The judge signed the order last Monday, and some virtual sessions have already been held, Tonetta said.

The solicitor said the order would last as long as Millville's court is understaffed.

"We're anticipating that shouldn't take more than 30 days," Tonetta told Vargas.

Millville would be providing armed officers as security while using the city's facilities, Tonetta said. It will maintain its Monday and Wednesday schedule for court sessions.

Millville also will use its prosecutor and public defender, Tonetta said.

"Our people have agreed, and they are aware that this is going to be extra work," Tonetta told Council. "They're willing to help out Millville, and our contracts allow them to be paid overtime. Millville will pay whatever those costs are associated with overtime, as well as any other situation."

Vicinage 15, which covers courts in Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties, said Millville’s court staffing matters have rendered it inoperable.

Staffing shortages come from a suspension of Judge Steven Neder, who held the bench for Witcher after his departure. Neder was suspended Friday after resigning, state court officials said last week.

It also was left without administrative staff.

The closure is the latest issue that has left the court at the hands of state officials.

The Division on Civil Rights said an investigation found evidence supporting claims by Witcher that Latino defendants were not being given a chance to appear in court virtually. Those defendants were likely susceptible to missing work or altering childcare arrangements, the Attorney General’s Office said in announcing the litigation Aug. 8.

Beginning in June 2022, Millville Municipal Court held in-court sessions on Mondays, reserving Wednesdays for virtual appearances, which have become common practice since the COVID-19 pandemic. An interpreter was used for in-court sessions but was rarely used during virtual sessions, the Attorney General’s Office alleges.

Findings from the state Administrative Office of the Courts, however, differ from those of the Civil Rights Division.

Witcher first made public claims of bias during open court in December.

According to a lawsuit filed by Witcher, the judge has been subject to retaliation because of his outspokenness, adding court officials failed to accommodate his medical needs.