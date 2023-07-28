A Vineland man shot after he allegedly charged at a police officer with a knife was indicted Wednesday.
Luis R. Conde-Perez, 29, was wielding a knife when he was shot by an officer during a standoff May 5.
During his detention hearing that month, in which he was ordered to stay in jail, Conde-Perez's attorney, Dinaz Akhtar, said Conde-Perez was threatening to harm himself during a mental health crisis.
Conde-Perez is accused of attempted murder, aggravated assault and other weapons offenses.
Where an investigation into the police-involved shooting stands was unclear Friday. The state Attorney General's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Video of the shooting released by Vineland police shows Conde-Perez armed with the knife on a porch about a minute before he walks down its steps toward the officer. As he approached, Conde-Perez's father unsuccessfully tried to intercept him.
It was apparent from the footage the officer knew that Conde-Perez was holding the knife and that the other person injured was Conde-Perez's father.
The officer fired twice.
