A Vineland man shot after he allegedly charged at a police officer with a knife was indicted Wednesday.

Luis R. Conde-Perez, 29, was wielding a knife when he was shot by an officer during a standoff May 5.

During his detention hearing that month, in which he was ordered to stay in jail, Conde-Perez's attorney, Dinaz Akhtar, said Conde-Perez was threatening to harm himself during a mental health crisis.

Conde-Perez is accused of attempted murder, aggravated assault and other weapons offenses.

Where an investigation into the police-involved shooting stands was unclear Friday. The state Attorney General's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Video of the shooting released by Vineland police shows Conde-Perez armed with the knife on a porch about a minute before he walks down its steps toward the officer. As he approached, Conde-Perez's father unsuccessfully tried to intercept him.

It was apparent from the footage the officer knew that Conde-Perez was holding the knife and that the other person injured was Conde-Perez's father.

The officer fired twice.