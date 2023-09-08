A Vineland man was indicted this week on charges that he was driving a motorcycle drunk when the bike crashed in Atlantic City, killing his passenger.
Joseph J. Melini is charged with vehicular homicide for the 2021 crash that killed Naisha Peterson, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday in a news release.
Melini, 50, was riding a 2005 Harley-Davidson when it crashed in the 300 block of Delaware Avenue on Oct. 30, 2021, throwing both Melini and Peterson to the ground.
Peterson, 36, of Mays Landing, was declared dead at the scene.
Melini was treated at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Through their investigation, police learned Melini was intoxicated at the time the bike crashed.
