VINELAND — Police are investigating what they called an isolated incident at Inspira Medical Center that caused the hospital to go into lockdown Saturday.
Police responded to reports of an active shooter at the hospital. Officers arrived within minutes and determined there was no active shooter but that an isolated incident had occurred and was contained within the hospital, police said.
Inspira was locked down per security procedures that has since been lifted, police said. There is no danger to patients, staff or visitors, police said.
Vineland police's Criminal Division is investigating, and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office was also contacted. No further information was immediately available, police said.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.