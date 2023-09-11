An 18-year-old Vineland man has been indicted in a fatal shooting near an elementary school in June.
Emmanuel B. Doivilus is accused of shooting Mark Hoffman outside Rieck Avenue Elementary School in Millville. He is charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.
Doivilus is in the Cumberland County jail, according to court and inmate records.
He was indicted Aug. 30.
Hoffman's body was discovered about 5 a.m. June 12 in a vehicle parked outside the school, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office has said.
Doivilus was later captured by members of the Prosecutor's Office, Millville police and U.S. Marshals.
