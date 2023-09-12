VINELAND — A hospital lockdown last week was caused by a patient who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

The patient was identified Tuesday as Michael Romanik Jr., 57, a retired Millville police officer, according to the Courier-Post.

Romanik was at Inspira Medical Center Vineland when he died from the gunshot wound, sparking an initial response from police for an active shooter.

Police did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

The incident was isolated, according to Inspira spokesperson Kathy Scullin-Marinelli.

"The firearm was immediately secured by security, and no others were physically harmed," Scullin-Marinelli said in a statement Monday night.

The incident happened about 8:40 a.m. Saturday, Scullin-Marinelli said. She did not say in which section of the hospital it happened.

Romanik was at the hospital for several days prior to the incident, according to the report.

Officers arrived within minutes and said no active shooter was present.

Inspira was locked down until police reached the scene and deemed it safe.

Police are investigating, and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office was also contacted.

Romanik retired from the force in 2010, according to state pension records.